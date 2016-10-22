Drivers Report Back After Qualifying | US Grand Prix 2016

Lewis Hamilton talks us through his first Texas pole position, plus the views of Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez, Romain Grosjean and Jenson Button.

For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/

Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1

Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1