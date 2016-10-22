Drivers Report Back After Qualifying | US Grand Prix 2016

Motorsport
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

Lewis Hamilton talks us through his first Texas pole position, plus the views of Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez, Romain Grosjean and Jenson Button.

For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/

Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1

Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone