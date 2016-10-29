Drivers Report Back After Qualifying | Mexico Grand Prix 2016

Hear from Lewis Hamilton pole, Nico Rosberg after his late fast lap for P2, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg, a disappointed Sergio Perez in P12, and struggling Haas duo Esteban Gutierrez and Romain Grosjean.

For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

Like F1® on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Formula1/

Follow F1® on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/F1

Follow F1® on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/F1