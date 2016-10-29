Drivers Report Back After Qualifying | Mexico Grand Prix 2016

Motorsport
Hear from Lewis Hamilton pole, Nico Rosberg after his late fast lap for P2, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg, a disappointed Sergio Perez in P12, and struggling Haas duo Esteban Gutierrez and Romain Grosjean.

