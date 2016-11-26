Drivers Report Back After Qualifying | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016

Hear from jubilant polesitter Lewis Hamilton, second-placed Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo and disappointed Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and departing duo Jenson Button and Felipe Massa after qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit.

