Drivers Face The Press | Brazil Grand Prix 2016

Motorsport
Felipe Massa looks ahead to his final home race before retirement from F1, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg discuss their battle for the world title, and three of the protagonists from the drama in Mexico – Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – have their say. For more F1® videos, visit http://www.Formula1.com

