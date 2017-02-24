Change Your Game: Introducing the McLaren-Honda MCL32

The dynamic orange and black livery of the McLaren-Honda MCL32 reflects the team’s glorious 50-plus-year history, and heralds the dawn of a new era.

MCL32’s new colour scheme blends old-school McLaren history with contemporary thinking on vehicle livery design. It has been exclusively painted by long-term partner AkzoNobel Sikkens, in Tarocco Orange, a custom McLaren colour with a pearl sparkle, and a contrasting satin black and gloss white finish.

The new colouration is intended not only to revisit McLaren’s past but also to kick-start a fresh chapter in the team’s history.

The MCL32 was officially launched at the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre on February 24th. View the official launch event livestream.

Find out more about the McLaren-Honda MCL32 in our technical specification and official launch announcement.

