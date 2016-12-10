Best of MERCEDES – DTM 2016

Enjoy some pure MERCEDES power from the 2016 DTM season. We have collected some amazing moments and the best slow motion footage!

Who was your favorite MERCEDES driver this year and what do you expect from MERCEDES in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel (http://bit.do/subscribeDTM) and follow us on our social media platforms:

Homepage: http://www.dtm.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/DTM

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DTM

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dtm_pics