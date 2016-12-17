Best of BMW – DTM 2016

BMW succeeded several times in the DTM season 2016 and has also won the driver’s ranking with Marco Wittmann. We have collected some amazing moments and the best slow motion footage!

Who was your favorite BMW driver this year and what do you think about BMW’s performance for the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments!

