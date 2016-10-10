Best… Monday… EVER!!! – 2016 F1 Title Celebrations, Part I

Beat the Monday blues and join the Silver Arrows celebrations as we take you behind-the-scenes at Brackley for a fantastic day of flag waving, cake eating, t-shirt swapping, high-fiving and plenty of cheering!

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1