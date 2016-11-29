An F1 Champion’s Welcome for Nico Rosberg in Kuala Lumpur!

Fresh from his triumph and celebrations in Abu Dhabi, Nico made the home of the team’s title partner PETRONAS his first destination to celebrate his maiden world title! Joined by Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff, in honour of the team’s third consecutive World Constructors’ Championship, and President and Group CEO of PETRONAS, Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Nico arrived to a Champion’s welcome from a crowd of thousands in the foyer of the PETRONAS Twin Towers!

