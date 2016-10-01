Aerodynamics – Tech Facts – DTM 2016

DTM Cars have a lot of aerodynamic which help to be fast in a straight line, but drive with maximum downforce on the asphalt. Our DTM drivers explain the different parts and what are the consequences if they lose one or more of them.

