2016 Michelin® Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix – Full Highlights

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) has taken a stunning second GP win at Phillip Island, as the Brit kept calm and kept his gap at the front ahead of P2 finisher Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), with Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Maverick Viñales completing the podium: Another Independent Team win in 2016, another win for Cal Crutchlow, and a little glimpse of the old Marc Marquez – who crashed out from the lead on lap 10. A fight back from outside the top ten to make the podium – for both the bikes who crossed the line behind the Brit – and some spectacular racing at Phillip Island once again.