2016. 21 Races. 21 Tracks. F1 in 360 Degrees – Sauber F1 Team

Our 360° images take you right to the race track. Experience all 21 race tracks of the 2016 Formula One season in a unique way – as if you were there yourself! Now on www.sauberf1team.com!

Simply click & drag on the images (desktop) or move your mobile phone up and down and tap/drag to look around! Best viewed in full-screen mode (click/tap on the little square full-screen icon in the lower right corner of each image). Note: full-screen mode may not work on iOS devices.

We’ve chosen our favourite 360° image from each race. Stand on the starting grid and look around. Enter our garage and try to touch the car. Experience intimate moments with our drivers as they invite you into their private rooms. And more!

