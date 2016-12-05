Nikolaj Jacobsen für All Star Game nominiert
Ab sofort können Fans das All Star Team wählen. Welche Spieler sollen beim All Star Game 2017 gegen die Nationalmannschaft antreten? Unter www.dkb-handball-bundesliga.de könnt ihr abstimmen.
Von den Löwen ist auch Trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen nominiert.
