Nikolaj Jacobsen für All Star Game nominiert

Handball
Ab sofort können Fans das All Star Team wählen. Welche Spieler sollen beim All Star Game 2017 gegen die Nationalmannschaft antreten? Unter www.dkb-handball-bundesliga.de könnt ihr abstimmen.
Von den Löwen ist auch Trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen nominiert.

