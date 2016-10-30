Xander Schauffele’s bunker hole out for eagle at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship, Xander Schauffele holes out from the green side bunker from 44 feet for eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
