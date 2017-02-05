William McGirt rolls in a birdie putt from another area code at Waste Management
In the final round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, William McGirt sinks an 80-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet