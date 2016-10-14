Whee Kim comes inches short from perfection at Safeway

In the second round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Whee Kim nearly holes his 221-yard tee shot only missing the cup by inches on the par-3 7th hole, resulting in birdie.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour