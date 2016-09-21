What if the 9s were flipped at East Lake in 2015?

This is how it would have looked in 2015 if the 9s at East Lake were flipped and Jordan Spieth would have won the FedExCup on the 9th hole.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour