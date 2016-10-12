Wesley Bryan’s resilience key to success

After a standout performance in 2016, Wesley Bryan captured three victories on the Web.com Tour, earning an immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR. Bryan credits his hard work and resilience to achieving his childhood dream.

