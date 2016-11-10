Wesley Bryan comes inches away from an ace at the OHL Classic
In the opening round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Wesley Bryan’s 151-yard tee shot settles within inches of carding an ace on the par-3 8th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.
