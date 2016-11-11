Webb Simpson barely misses an ace at the OHL Classic

In the second round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Webb Simpson’s 155-yard tee shot nearly rolls in the cup on the par-3 15th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour