Webb Simpson barely misses an ace at the OHL Classic

In the second round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Webb Simpson’s 155-yard tee shot nearly rolls in the cup on the par-3 15th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

