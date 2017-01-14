Troy Merritt gets robbed of an ace at Sony Open

In the second round of the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Troy Merritt comes inches away from holing his 184-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour