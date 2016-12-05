Trending on TOUR | Tiger’s return, the SB2K16 group returns & Jeter’s golf game

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods made his much anticipated return, the SB2K16 boys joined in on the fun in the Bahamas too and former Yankees star Derek Jeter showed off his new golf game in Albany.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour