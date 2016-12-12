Trending on TOUR | Tiger plays catch with Clemons & Little Daly steals the show

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout and PNC Father/Son Challenge where Little John Daly showed skills like his dad, Tiger Woods played catch at the course with baseball star Roger Clemons and the basketball stars were hanging with golfers too.

