Trending on TOUR | Player pilots, Crane’s exercise video & Rory’s tough questions

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 RSM Classic, where Morgan Hoffmann arrived in his own plane, Ben Crane dropped his new exercise video and Rory McIlroy was asked the tough questions from a little interviewer.

