Trending on TOUR | Hurricane Matthew, POTUS on the course and Ovechkin’s swing

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the cancellation of the Web.com TOUR Championship and players‘ Hurricane Matthew updates, Alexander Ovechkin attempts to play golf and President Barack Obama hits the links.

