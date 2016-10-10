Trending on TOUR | Hurricane Matthew, POTUS on the course and Ovechkin’s swing

Golf
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the cancellation of the Web.com TOUR Championship and players‘ Hurricane Matthew updates, Alexander Ovechkin attempts to play golf and President Barack Obama hits the links.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone