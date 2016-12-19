Trending On TOUR | Best of 2016
PGA TOUR host Teryn Schaefer takes a look back at the best moments from 2016 on Trending On TOUR, from Patrick Reed’s gavel incident at the NYSE and Tiger’s swing that broke the internet, to the new social media stars of the year and more.
