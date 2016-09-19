Trending on TOUR | Beef gets his TOUR card, Boise State trick shots and little golf cuties

In Trending on TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the Web.com TOUR’s Albertsons Boise Open as we head into the TOUR Championship, where Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston secured his PGA TOUR Card for next season, players performed trick shots on the Boise State football field and little kids brighten the golf world.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour