Trending on TOUR | A new Mr. 59, underwear lessons & hopman Phil
In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the CareerBuilder Challenge, where Adam Hadwin became the second to shoot 59 in as many weeks, Fernandez-Castano stripped down to his skivvies on the course and Phil Mickelson’s new logo everyone is talking about.
