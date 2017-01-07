Tony Finau’s powerful approach yields eagle at SBS

In the second round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Tony Finau takes advantage of a solid drive to set up his second shot from 173 yards on the 532-yard, par-5 5th hole leaving just a kick-in eagle putt.

