Tiger Woods talks equipment before Hero World Challenge

Prior to the 2016 Hero World Challenge, talks about what he will have in the bag this week, as well as the adjustments he has had to make due to the advancements in golf technology.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour