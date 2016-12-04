Tiger Woods‘ slo-mo swing from 2015 vs. 2016 at Hero World Challenge

In the final round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Golf Channel analyst Gary Koch breaks down Tiger Woods‘ swing from 2015 vs 2016 at Albany, The Bahamas.

