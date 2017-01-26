Tiger Woods records first birdie of 2016-17 season at Farmers

Golf
In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods knocks his 136-yard approach to 10 feet and converts his birdie on the par-4 10th hole on the South Course for his first birdie in 523 days on the PGA TOUR.

