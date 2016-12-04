Tiger Woods gets creative with his putter at Hero World Challenge
In the final round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods utilizes the toe of his putter to get out of the rough and converts the 4-foot putt for par on the par-3 2nd hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour