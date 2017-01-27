Tiger Woods finishes round with birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods’ 143-yard approach settled inside 9 feet, which he would convert for birdie on the par-5 18th hole South Course.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour