The Takeway | Phil’s return, Bozzelli’s rise & a chip-in bonanza
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the CareerBuilder Challenge, where Phil Mickelson made a strong return from the break, rookie Dominic Bozzelli took the lead and there were plenty of good shots to go around.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour