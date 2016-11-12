The Takeaway | Woodland’s Honeymoon hangover & Perez’s comeback
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the OHL Classic, where Gary Woodland leads heading into the final round in his first start back since getting married and Pat Perez is in hot pursuit in his third start back since should surgery.
