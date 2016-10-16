The Takeaway | Wagner fights the rain, Kims make moves
In The Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins breaks down the third round of the Safeway Open from Napa. The round was called due to inclement weather, but Johnson Wagner took the lead, Phil Mickelson stayed consistent and both Michael and Wee Kim moved up the leaderboard.
