The Takeaway | Wagner fights the rain, Kims make moves

In The Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins breaks down the third round of the Safeway Open from Napa. The round was called due to inclement weather, but Johnson Wagner took the lead, Phil Mickelson stayed consistent and both Michael and Wee Kim moved up the leaderboard.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour