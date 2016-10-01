The Takeaway | US starts strong, Arnie’s Army & Garcia taunts crowd
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Day 1 at the 2016 Ryder Cup, where the U.S. came out strong sweeping the morning foursomes, players and fans paid tribute to Arnold Palmer and Sergio Garcia taunted the crowd in an afternoon surge by Europe.
