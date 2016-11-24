The Takeaway | US makes a charge, Spain takes over & a true bromance
In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, where Team USA made a charge, Spain jumped up to the top spot and we look at the team bromances in Australia.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour