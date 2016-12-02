The Takeaway | Tiger’s return, his hot start & chip-ins everywhere

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods made his highly anticipated debut after 15 months away and got off to a hot start, meanwhile there were chip-ins everywhere – including from his playing partner Patrick Reed.

