The Takeaway | Tiger’s return, his hot start & chip-ins everywhere
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods made his highly anticipated debut after 15 months away and got off to a hot start, meanwhile there were chip-ins everywhere – including from his playing partner Patrick Reed.
