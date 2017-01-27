The Takeaway | Tiger’s back, Phil’s magic & Rose’s lead
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Farmer’s Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods made his first official PGA TOUR start in 19 months, Phil Mickelson continued his wizardry and Justin Rose took the lead over Mr. 59 Adam Hadwin.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour