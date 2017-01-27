The Takeaway | Tiger’s back, Phil’s magic & Rose’s lead

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Farmer’s Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods made his first official PGA TOUR start in 19 months, Phil Mickelson continued his wizardry and Justin Rose took the lead over Mr. 59 Adam Hadwin.

