The Takeaway | Tiger dominates, Bubba doing Bubba & Holmes with the unusual

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods bounced back from his debut round of +1 to shoot a bogey-free 65, Bubba Watson bombs one and J.B. Holmes falls out of first due to his sticky situations.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour