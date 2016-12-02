The Takeaway | Tiger dominates, Bubba doing Bubba & Holmes with the unusual
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods bounced back from his debut round of +1 to shoot a bogey-free 65, Bubba Watson bombs one and J.B. Holmes falls out of first due to his sticky situations.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour