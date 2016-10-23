The Takeaway | Thomas Déjà vu, #CurryPower & chasing lizards
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the final round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, where Justin Thomas successfully defended his title, Anirban Lahiri brought his #CurryPower and Zac Blair chased a lizard on the course.
