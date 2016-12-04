The Takeaway | The Tiger rollercoaster, #golfishard & Matsuyama’s mastery

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods had an up-and-down third round back from back surgery, even he was reminded #golfishard and Hideki Matsuyama continued his hot run.

