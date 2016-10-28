The Takeaway | The Magician, target practice & plenty of birds

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the WGC-HSCB Champions, where Bubba Watson showed he’s the Magician and the players played target practice, as well as, Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championships where Kevin Streelman gave us 10 birdies.

