The Takeaway | The Magician, target practice & plenty of birds
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the WGC-HSCB Champions, where Bubba Watson showed he’s the Magician and the players played target practice, as well as, Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championships where Kevin Streelman gave us 10 birdies.
