The Takeaway | Super heroes, chip-ins & a little golfer in training
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, where the players were given super hero alter egos, scores were low and a little kid brought his clubs to the course.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour