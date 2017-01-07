The Takeaway | Spieth’s surfers, Berger’s commentary & umbrella drinks

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the SBS Tournament of Champions, where Jordan Spieth turned things around from Thursday’s round, Hideki Matsuyama is a machine and Ryan Moore & Justin Thomas share the lead.

