The Takeaway | Soggy Napa, Mickelson making moves & rising rookies

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Day 2 at the Safeway Open, where they experienced a two and a half hour rain delay, Phil Mickelson jumped up the leaderboard and Kelly Hawkins caught up with rising rookie J.J. Spaun.

