The Takeaway | Sneds closes in on another Torrey trophy, Streb’s shot of the day

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the Farmer’s Insurance Open, where defending champion Brandt Snedeker took the co-lead, Robert Streb had the shot of the day and there was an eagle fest on 18.

