The Takeaway | Sea Island Mafia vs. the „old guys“, #golfishard & time for school
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the final round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, where it came down to Harris English and Matt Kuchar vs. Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker. Though the Sea Island Mafia prevailed, Kuchar still learned #golfishard and Stricker took us to school.
